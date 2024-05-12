'Nobody Can Overturn SC Verdict On Ram Mandir, Stop CAA Implementation...': PM Modi Gives 5 Guarantees To West Bengal

PM Modi addressing crown at an election rally in Barrackpore |

North 24 Parganas (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Trinamool Congress and said that infiltrators are flourishing under the Mamata Banerjee rule and guaranteed to the people of West Bengal that nobody can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Addressing a rally in Barrackpur, PM Modi gave five "guarantees" to the people of West Bengal.

"I want to give five guarantees to the people of Bengal: - Nobody can give reservations based on religion. Reservations for SC, ST, and OBC will not be touched. Nobody can stop you from celebrating Ram Navami. The judgement of the Supreme Court on Ram Mandir will not be quashed. Nobody can stop the implementation of CAA," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, PM Narendra Modi says, "Today I am giving 5 guarantees to Bengal. Till the time I am here, reservation will not be provided based on religion. Till the time I am here, no one can finish SC, ST, and…

The Prime Minister's remarks on the Ram Mandir verdict came days after former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had vowed to overturn the Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict if Congress forms the government at the Centre.

PM Modi On CAA

PM Modi slammed the Opposition and said that they had made the CAA a "villain" adding that the CAA is to provide citizenship.

"Vote bank politics has presented a law like CAA, which protects humanity, But opposition made it a villain. CAA is a law to give citizenship to the victims, it does not take away anyone's citizenship. But parties like Congress-TMC painted it with the colour of their lies," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the infiltrators are flourishing under the protection of TMC in the state.

"There was a time when many scientific discoveries were taking place in Bengal, today under the rule of TMC, the home industry of making bombs is running in many places. There was a time when Bengal used to revolt against the infiltrators, but today the infiltrators are flourishing here under the protection of TMC," he said.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, PM Narendra Modi says, "This land of West Bengal and especially Barrackpore has written history. This land played an important role in independence. Look what TMC has done to it. There was a time…

PM Modi On Law & Order In West Bengal

He further hit out at the West Bengal government over the law and order in the state on several religious occasions when violent incidents have been reported, and said that it has become difficult for a common man to follow his faith in Bengal. PM Modi continued his attack on the state government and highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident saying that goons of TMC are threatening the women of Sandeshkhali.

"Goons of TMC are threatening the women of Sandeshkhali only because the culprit's name is Shahjahan Sheikh. They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC. You must give your full mandate to our candidate; each vote will reach me. Viksit Bengal is crucial for Viksit Bharat," he said.

Mentioning the West Bengal teacher's recruitment case, PM Modi said that the money that TMC extorted from the people would be lawfully given back to the people.

"Modi will not let the corrupt leaders sit peacefully. They will be reprimanded! No corrupt leader will be spared. The money that TMC extorted from you will be lawfully given back to you," he said.

Voting In West Bengal

Voting will take place for eight Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal in the fourth phase of voting to be held on May 13. The constituencies are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.