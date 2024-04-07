 BJP Won't Cross 200 Seats, Claims Mallikarjun Kharge's Son Priyank, Citing RSS Survey
Priyank, son of AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, further said the BJP will not win more than eight seats, according to the survey, in the southern state.

Rajashekara SUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Quoting an RSS internal survey, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said the BJP will not win even 200 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll.

He wondered how a party facing serious internal squabbles could win 14-15 seats.

Without taking the name of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa or his sons, Priyank said the RSS survey pointed out how the BJP in Karnataka is polluted because of one family.

We are not saying anything. It is their own party leaders who voiced against injustice meted to Hindutva leaders in BJP like, Basangouda Yatnal, CT Ravi, Ananthkumar Hegde, Eshwarappa, he said.

