'BJP Will Win Khajuraho Lok Sabha Seat With Huge Margin', Says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will register a huge win from the Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency as no suitable candidate has been fielded from the opposition INDIA bloc.

"I was attending the election campaign of Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency. I feel the BJP will win the Khajuraho seat with a huge margin because there is no one else there. There is no Congress candidate. As per their deal, the seat was given to Samajwadi Party but their cycle got punctured after their candidate's nomination was rejected," Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters.

Earlier this week, the INDIA bloc extended its support to All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate RB Prajapati contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate VD Sharma in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Khajuraho parliamentary seat after the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Meera Yadav's nomination was cancelled.

Meera Yadav's nomination was rejected on April 5 due to lack of a signature at one place and not having an updated voter list.

Khajuraho parliamentary seat was the only constituency assigned to the Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc, as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Congress. But as the SP candidates' nomination was rejected, the INDIA bloc extended its support to another member of the group. Khajuraho will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. Congress managed to win only one seat.