‘BJP Trying To Allure Congress MLAs With Lok Sabha Tickets, Ministerial Posts’: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party is alluring the Congress MLAs with offers for Lok Sabha ticket and ministerial post.

The statement of former CM Bhupesh Baghel has come out amidst the political turmoil of key Congress leaders joining BJP across the country.

The Senior Congress leader said he was informed by one of his MLA about the situation.

Bhupesh Baghel attacks CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The former CM also criticized newly elected Vishnu Deo Sai alleging that the government backtracked from its promises on Mahatari Vandan Yojana and demanded all the 1 crore women filling the form should get their share of Mahatari Vandan scheme.

Further, former CM Baghel is scared about BJP 2024 elections. The incidents in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra indicate this. BJP is going to lose in the 2024 elections. For this reason they are trying to trap leaders.. It is clear that they have no confidence in themselves.

Regarding extending the application date of Mahtari Vandan Yojana, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, the date should be extended, otherwise eligible women will be deprived. The more than 60 lakh forms that BJP had filled at the time of elections but once again they are being asked to fill once again. It was assured that the amount was to reach the account on the first day. One crore women should fill their forms and deposit money into their accounts.

The former CM also made a scathing attack over the statement of Home Minister Vijay Sharma in which he promised to speak with naxal leaders.

The Minister should make clear who they are going to talk with and where and when.

Instead of improvement in the situation, the Naxal issue deteriorated, he alleged.