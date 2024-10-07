 BJP To Hold Important Meeting In Delhi Today For Upcoming Assembly Elections In Jharkhand
ANIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Ranchi: As the election gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. The BJP calls for meeting in Delhi on Monday.

The Meeting will be held in BJP office in the evening. Seat distribution and candidate selection will be discussed in the meeting. State President Babu Lal Marandi, Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri, BJP in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan, co-in-charge Hemat Vishwa Sharma, former MP Arjun Muda, Union Minister Annapurna Yadav and many other leaders will be present in the meeting.

About The Election Committee Meeting

Meanwhile, on Sunday, several heavy weight leaders held an election committee meeting to decide candidates for the state polls and chalk out a strategy to consolidate victory in the poll-bound state.

Assam Chief Minister and state election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the meeting on Sunday said that the party's committee will select three candidates, and after that the parliamentary board will select one candidate from each constituency to contest the elections.

"On every assembly seat, we will select 3 candidates and after that, the parliamentary board will decide whom to give the ticket, or if there is a need to have someone from outside contest too. We are also a bit ahead of the schedule too," he said earlier.

About The 'Paanch Prana'

The BJP on Saturday also released their 'Paanch Prana' for youth and women of Jharkhand as part of their election manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections. The five promises announced by the party are Yuva Sathi, Gogo Didi Yojana, Ghar Saakar, Laxmi Johar, and 'Assured Employment'.

Under the Gogo Didi Yojana, women will be given financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month. Under the Ghar Saakar promise, aims to provide a house to all. A financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be given to the youth for preparing for competitive exams under the Yuva Sathi scheme.

The graduate and postgraduate students will be provided with Rs 2,000 financial assistance to prepare for the competitive exams.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

