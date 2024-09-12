Jharkhand Elections 2024: BJP Launches 'Mila Kya' Campaign To Target Hemant Soren-Led JMM Govt

Hemant Soren | File

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a new campaign titled “Mila Kya” to take on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government under Chief Minister Hemant Sore.

As per reports, the campaign is designed to question the effectiveness of the current regime in power by highlighting the gaps between its promises and actual accomplishments.

Aim of the Campaign?

The 'Mila Kya' campaign questions whether the promises made by the JMM during their tenure have been fulfilled, urging people to critically assess the government's performance. The BJP’s key criticism is that the Soren administration has failed to deliver on many major commitments, which were central to their election manifesto.

‘Where are the jobs promised by Soren?’ asks the BJP

One of the primary promises made by Soren’s government was to provide one lakh jobs to the youth in its first year. The BJP has pointed out that this promise remains largely unfulfilled, leaving a significant portion of the state’s young population unemployed, despite rising expectations.

JMM cornered over free education, healthcare

The JMM had assured voters of free education and healthcare for all. While some schemes have been introduced, the BJP claims that they are inadequate and have not benefited the larger population as intended.

‘Farm loan waiver promise not fulfilled’

The government had pledged to waive farm loans up to ₹2 lakh, aimed at providing relief to the agricultural community. However, the BJP alleges that the actual relief provided was limited to just ₹50,000, falling far short of what was originally promised.

JMM is indecisive over land law amendments, claims BJP

Issues related to tribal land rights have been a long-standing concern in Jharkhand. The BJP claims that the JMM's indecisiveness over land law amendments has created uncertainty, impacting both tribal welfare and economic growth.

हेमंत है तो बालू माफिया में हिम्मत है।



जल, जंगल और जमीन की बात करने वाली हेमंत सरकार अवैध बालू माफियाओं के लिए पर्यावरण की दुश्मन बन गई है। प्रदेश में एनजीटी के आदेश की धज्जियां उड़ाने, अवैध खनन की खबरें अखबारों की सुर्खियों में हैं। झारखंड की जनता से वोट नहीं, माफी मांगिए हेमंत… pic.twitter.com/6a5Eaebnzz — BJP JHARKHAND (@BJP4Jharkhand) September 12, 2024

BJP questions Soren govt over liquor ban

Soren's government had promised a state-wide liquor ban, which has only been partially implemented, according to the BJP. The opposition party argues that this incomplete measure is another example of unfulfilled promises.

प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ लगातार बढ़ रहे अपराध व अत्याचार पर माननीय उच्च न्यायालय ने निकम्मी हेमंत सरकार से गंभीर और महत्वपूर्ण सवाल पूछा है।



बहन-बेटियों का जीवन नर्क बनाने वाली इस सरकार से पूरा प्रदेश यही सवाल पूछता है कि क्यों नहीं रुक रहा महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध का सिलसिला? pic.twitter.com/b7p5rNNHSG — BJP JHARKHAND (@BJP4Jharkhand) September 12, 2024

Jharkhand govt marred by scandals, argues BJP

The JMM had also vowed to eliminate corruption, but the BJP argues that the administration has been marred by scandals, undermining public trust in the government.

Starvation deaths inquiry

A key promise was to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into starvation deaths in the state. The BJP contends that no significant progress has been made, leaving the issue unresolved.

The 'Mila Kya' campaign aims to hold the JMM accountable for its unfulfilled promises, creating a narrative of failed governance.

By focusing on crucial issues such as employment, economic development, and corruption, the BJP is positioning itself as the alternative ahead of the upcoming elections. As the campaign gathers momentum, it sets the stage for a tense political contest in Jharkhand.