BJP, TMC in a race to woo Tripura voters

File Photo

Tripura: With Assembly elections due on February 16, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are not leaving any stone unturned to woo the voters especially the tribal community which is the key to power in the North-Eastern states.

A day after TMC had promised ‘Bengal model’ in Tripura, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee went for a two days campaign in Tripura.

Mamata: "When there was no one, I was there for the people of Tripura."

Calling Tripura her second home, Mamata said, “When there was no one, I was there for the people of Tripura. Tripura and Bengal share similar culture, I can even speak my language here. Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore has also mentioned Tripura in his works.”

After a meeting with party leaders, the TMC leader is scheduled to hold a road show in Agartala on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister: "reign of terror’ will return in Tripura in CPI (M) voted to power."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while holding two public rallies in Tripura mentioned that if the CPI (M) is voted back to power then the ‘reign of terror’ will return in Tripura.

“The Communists, Congress and Tipra Motha are secret allies. They know they cannot fight the BJP alone so they formed an alliance. Any votes to them might return the reign of terror of the communists back to Tripura. Since 2018, after BJP formed the state government, Tripura has seen development,” said Shah urging people of Tripura to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the Tripura CPI (M) unit slammed Shah and said the Union Home Minister didn’t mention the ‘pact’ between the BJP and the TMC.

Former Royal family of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Debbarma had formed Tipra Motha to represent Tripura’s tribal population.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)