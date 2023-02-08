BJP taunts Kharge for wearing expensive Louis Vitton scarf after PM Modi wears recycled plastic jacket | Twitter- Shehzad Poonawala

BJP has taunted Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge after he donned a Louis Vuitton scarf in the Parliament on Wednesday. BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala stepped in to take a jibe at Kharge through his official Twitter handle.

Taste Apna Apna , Message Apna Apna



PM @narendramodi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment



Poonawala took at swipe at Kharge

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took a swipe at Kharge by posting a picture of him wearing the scarf, along with a picture that stated the price of the scarf. He also posted a picture of PM Modi who wore a jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in the Parliament.

Shehzad in his post said, "Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna PM Modi sends a “green message” with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf ((not making any judgment))."

Shehzad pointed out that Modi wore a jacket that symbolised a 'green message,' for preserving the environment while on the other hand Kharge thought more on spending money for lavish stuff.

PM Modi donned sa special jacket in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was expected to respond to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, was seen in parliament today wearing a special blue jacket made from recycled plastic bottles.

The jacket was presented to PM Modi by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. The goal of the Energy Week was to highlight India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

Over ten crore plastic bottles will be recycled to create environmentally friendly clothing for Indian Oil employees and the armed forces.

