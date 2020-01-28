BJP Tamil Nadu gifts razors to 'detained' Omar Abdullah, deletes tweet later; Twitter lashes out

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) mocked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his long beard in a sarcastic tweet.

The tweet had a picture of an Amazon order of five razors dispatched in Abdullah's name to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. BJP Tamil Nadu tweeted, "Dear Omar Abdullah, its very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact your counterpart INC for further help in this regard."

However, the Twitter handle deleted the tweet within an hour, but not before Netizens took screenshots of the tweet.