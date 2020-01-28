BJP Tamil Nadu gifts razors to 'detained' Omar Abdullah, deletes tweet later; Twitter lashes out

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) mocked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his long beard in a sarcastic tweet.
The tweet had a picture of an Amazon order of five razors dispatched in Abdullah's name to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. BJP Tamil Nadu tweeted, "Dear Omar Abdullah, its very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside. Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact your counterpart INC for further help in this regard."
However, the Twitter handle deleted the tweet within an hour, but not before Netizens took screenshots of the tweet.
A photo of Omar Abdullah, who has been under detention since August 4, had emerged on social media on Saturday. The usually clean-shaven Omar Abdullah was seen sporting a greyish-white long beard in the photo. However, the source of the photo could not be ascertained.
Abdullah has been in preventive detention along with his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah since August 4, a day before the Centre announced the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.
Twitter lashed out at the party after they mocked the former J & K CM. "When the line between official handle and troll blurs (But this is in bad taste even for a troll)," a user wrote. "This is cheap. #BJP should be ashamed of this. Show some respect and treat him with dignity even if he is your opponent. Like Late Vajpayee used to say 'Rajdharm karo'," wrote another user.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
(With input from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)