 BJP Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Milind Deora Quits Congress, Says 'He Should Do NYAY To His Party Leaders First'
Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya asked him to do Nyay (justice) to his party leaders first.

Azhar Khan, Sunday, January 14, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Mumbai: The Congress party suffered a huge setback in Maharashtra on Sunday as its senior leader Milind Deora announced that he has resigned from the party and will join Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya asked him to do Nyay (justice) to his party leaders first.

'Rahul Gandhi should first do justice to his party leaders'

Reacting to the resignation of Milind Deora, Amit Malviya took to his official social media account and said, "Rahul Gandhi should first do justice to his party leaders. Justice journey later." He took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which is scheduled to begin from today. Rahul Gandhi's yatra 2.0 will start from Manipur today and will reach Mumbai as its final destination.

Milind Deora said that he has resigned from the Congress today

In a social media post, Milind Deora said that he has resigned from the Congress today. He said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

He will join Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction in the afternoon today

Milind Deora was upset as Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders were staking claims over the South Mumbai seat where Milind Deora had earlier won in 2004 and 2009. He lost the seat to Shiv Sena's (undivided) Arvind Sawant in 2014 and 2019. He took the call after discussion with his supporters and quit from the Congress party. There are reports that he will join Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction in the afternoon today.

