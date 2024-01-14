Milind Deora Quits Congress, Says ‘Ending My Family’s 55-Year Relationship With The Party’ | Photo Credit: Facebook/Milind Deora

Former MLA and Congress leader Milind Deoria has tendered his resignation from his post in Congress. The leader on Sunday took to his official social media account and made the announcement. Milind Deora said that he has resigned from his primary membership of the party.

He would join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

There were speculations that the senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Murli Deora's son would resign from the Congress party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. However, he has not made the announcement of joining the party yet. But there are rumours in the political arena that he might join BJP.

'Ending my family’s 55-year relationship with Congress'

Milind Deora said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

Shiv Sena (UBT) claim over the South Mumbai's Mumbadevi seat

The development is said to be the outcome of Shiv Sena (UBT) claim over the South Mumbai's Mumbadevi seat where Milid Deora had fought and won twice before 2014. The seat was won by Congress candidate Milind Deora in 2004 and 2009. However, the seat was won by Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in 2014 and 2019 and the leader ended up as the first runner-up.

Seat-sharing in MVA

Taking account of the victories earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) section was staking claim over the seat which did not go down well with Milind Deora. Yesterday, he said that he was discussing with his followers over the decision and today he resigned from Congress. The leader was not happy over the claims as the parties were indulged in seat-sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which consists of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).