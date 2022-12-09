BJP snatches Kurhani from grand alliance

Representative Image |

Patna: Mr Kedar Gupta of BJP wrested the Kurhani assembly constituency from JD(U) candidate Manoj Kushwaha, supported by seven parties' grand alliance. He was defeated by 3,632 votes.

The by-election was necessitated following the sitting RJD legislator Anil Sahani's disqualification.

Congress legislature party leader Ajit Kumar Sharma blamed prohibition for the defeat of Mr Manoj Kushwaha and recalled that in the election meetings of Mr Nitish Kumar and Mr Tejashwi Yadav, members of the Paasi (toddy tappers) community had demonstrated and shouted anti-prohibition slogans.

In the election meetings, Mr Tejashwi Yadav had made an emotional appeal before leaving for Singapore and asked the voters to strengthen Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, who was in hospital.

Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi reacted and seought CM Nitish Kumar’s resignation, saying people have rejected his leadership.