BJP Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Fresh 'Sanatan Eradication' Remark, Says DMK Learnt Nothing From Poll Loss | PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tore into former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin over his anti-Sanatan rant in the Assembly on Tuesday, stating that the "Sanatan-haters" suffered a humiliating defeat in recent elections but have failed to learn any lessons.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, taking strong exception to Stalin’s renewed calls for “abolishing” Sanatan, this time inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said that the DMK is doomed to decay further because of its Sanatan hate.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, kicked up a fresh row as he called for the eradication of Sanatan in the presence of the newly elected Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

“Sanathanam that divides people should be eradicated,” Stalin said in his address. The video clip of Stalin landed up on social media and soon went viral, drawing strong backlash from the state and central BJP leaders.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Stalin junior has resorted to what he does best – peddling insult and hatred against Sanatan.

He said that the DMK, despite taking a beating in recent elections, continues to hurl insults at the Sanatan Dharma and warned that people of Tamil Nadu and the country will punish him further for this.

He said that all tall leaders of the India bloc, including Gaurav Gogoi, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, suffered ignominious defeat because of their ideology of “Sanatan hate” but refused to mend their ways.

“Hurling abuses at Sanatan is their pattern, insulting Sanatan is their votebank strategy, and this is their only identity,” he said in a pointed jibe.

CR Kesavan, another BJP spokesperson from the state unit, equated Stalin with Rahul Gandhi, terming him “Gandhi of Tamil Nadu.”

“Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol, and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. Like Rahul Gandhi, who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin, despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people, continues with his toxic rant. What better can you expect from the divisive DMK, which opposed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam and whose CM never wished the people of Tamil Nadu on Deepavali,” he said in stern criticism of DMK leader.

Notably, Udhayanidhi Stalin made similar remarks against Sanatan Dharma years ago, equating it with diseases like dengue and malaria, calling for its complete eradication. The remark created a political storm with several BJP leaders launching a scathing attack on him.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)