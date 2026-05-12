‘NEET Itself Is a Scam’: M.K. Stalin Reacts Strongly To NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegations

M. K. Stalin on Tuesday made a sharp attack on the NEET examination system following the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 over alleged paper leak irregularities, calling the medical entrance test a “scam” and once again demanding that MBBS admissions be based solely on Class 12 marks.

Reacting to the controversy in a post on X, the DMK president said the repeated irregularities surrounding the examination had caused immense stress and uncertainty for lakhs of students across the country.

Speaking in Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM MK Stalin says, "We have lost many students due to NEET exam. We have continuously opposed NEET exam. In the name of the triple language policy, the Union Government is trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Since we have denied NEP, Rs 2500 cr… pic.twitter.com/26xamu7E4m — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

“Once again this year, irregularities involving a #NEET Paper Leak have come to light, resulting in the cancellation of the examination. Hundreds of thousands of students have been subjected to immense mental anguish,” Stalin wrote.

#WATCH | Patna | On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, a NEET aspirant says, "Why does such issue occur?... The NTA should conduct the exam properly and should not ruin our hard work..." pic.twitter.com/Abun7Abg9D — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

‘NEET Itself Is A Scam’

In one of his strongest remarks yet against the national medical entrance examination, Stalin said the issue was not just about irregularities taking place within the system, but about the examination itself.

“NEET is an examination system riddled with fraud at every single stage. As I have consistently maintained, the issue is not merely that there are scams within NEET; rather, NEET itself is a scam,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister argued that repeated controversies around the examination were affecting students’ futures as well as the healthcare system.

“The NEET examination system, which year after year toys with the lives of students, the future of the state's medical infrastructure, and the very lives of the people, must be abolished,” he added.

Earlier admissions based on Class 12 marks

Stalin also opposed the decision to conduct the examination again, saying a re-exam would only create more confusion and uncertainty for students waiting for admissions.

“Conducting the NEET examination once again would inevitably cause delays, creating nothing but confusion and uncertainty regarding students' dreams of higher education,” he stated.

He urged authorities to return to the earlier admission model followed in Tamil Nadu before NEET was introduced, where MBBS admissions were based on Plus Two examination scores.

The DMK leader further appealed to the newly formed government in Tamil Nadu to continue legal efforts seeking exemption from NEET for the state.

Tamil Nadu’s long opposition to NEET

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEET since its introduction, arguing that the examination disadvantages students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Before NEET, medical admissions in the state were based on Class 12 board examination marks. In 2024, Stalin had also written to Narendra Modi seeking an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the examination and urging the Centre to scrap NEET nationally.

In that letter, he argued that professional course admissions based on school marks would reduce unnecessary stress on students.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled?

The National Testing Agency announced the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 after allegations surfaced that questions from a circulated “guess paper” closely matched the actual examination conducted on May 3.

The agency said concerns related to the examination had been referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and investigation. Based on the findings shared by law enforcement authorities, the NTA concluded that the examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

The Government of India has also handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry.

The NTA has clarified that students will not need to register again for the re-examination. Existing application details and exam centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will remain valid, and no additional examination fee will be charged.

Fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules are expected to be announced soon through official channels.