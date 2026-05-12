'Sanathanam Should Be Eradicated': Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin Reiterates His Controversial Pitch In Assembly In Front Of CM Vijay - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu: The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday reiterated his anti-Sanatan stance while addressing the House. While speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK MLA said, "Sanathanam, which separates people, should be eradicated."

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His latest remarks come amid the controversy sparked in 2023, when Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion" and argued that "uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality." At the time, his remarks had triggered strong reactions from several political parties and religious groups.

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Reacting to LoP's statement, BJP MLA M. Bhojarajan said today it is time to honour our unanimously elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker and "nothing more is required today" He further added, "Certain things happened, but I am not prepared to answer them."

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Udhayanidhi Expresses Concerns Over Vande Mataram

Udhayanidhi also expressed concerns over Vande Mataram, the national song, being played ahead of Tamil Nadu's State song Tamil Thai Vaazhthu at the swearing-in ceremony. He asked the TVK government in the state not to allow this to happen again. "Our Tamil Nadu state song should never be pushed to the second spot," he said.

In the Assembly, Udhayanidhi also said that the ruling government and the opposition should work together for the development of the state. He further said, "Political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we are on different rows as the ruling government and opposition party, we all should work together for Tamil Nadu's development. This is the wish of people also. CM and the opposition leader, we studied at the same college. But in politics, we are seniors. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. You also be ready to accept our suggestions."

Meanwhile, on Monday, CM Vijay also met former CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. The leaders exchanged bouquets, silk shawls, hugs, and handshakes during the courtesy visit at Stalin’s residence.