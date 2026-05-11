 WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi At Their Residence
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WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets DMK Chief MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi At Their Residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday met former CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin a day after his swearing-in ceremony. The leaders exchanged bouquets, silk shawls, hugs, and handshakes during the courtesy visit at Stalin’s residence. The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with the DMK leadership after the Assembly election results and his elevation as Chief Minister.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
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Chennai: A day after the swearing-in ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK chief MK Stalin, along with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, at their residence.

Udhayanidhi greeted the CM with a handshake and a hug upon his arrival, while Stalin later embraced him as well. The two leaders also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the meeting.

The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after the Assembly election results and his assumption of office as Chief Minister, with the visit being described as a “courtesy call”.

The former Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the new Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Vijay on Sunday resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, retaining the Perambur seat that he also won in the April 23 Assembly elections.

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With Vijay vacating one of the two seats he had secured, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), saw its tally in the 234-member Assembly reduce from 108 to 107 seats.

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