'Don’t Say Tamil Nadu Has No Money': MK Stalin Congratulates Vijay, Counters Debt Charge Against DMK Govt

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated newly sworn-in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and welcomed the first announcements made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government after assuming office.

In a post on X, Stalin extended his wishes to Vijay and described the beginning of the new administration as an important phase for Tamil Nadu.

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“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay, upon assuming this responsibility. I also welcome the announcements you have signed immediately upon taking office,” Stalin said.

Stalin Pushes Back Against ‘Empty Treasury’ Claim

However, the DMK chief strongly objected to Vijay’s remarks accusing the previous DMK government of leaving behind a debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore and an “empty treasury.”

“Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said.

Defending the financial record of his government, Stalin said the DMK administration implemented multiple welfare schemes despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, floods and what he described as neglect from the BJP-led Union government.

“For five years, we implemented countless welfare schemes despite COVID, floods and the Union government’s neglect,” he stated.

‘Didn’t You Know The Financial Position?’

Stalin also questioned Vijay’s criticism of Tamil Nadu’s financial health, saying the state’s debt levels were within permissible limits and had already been explained during the February budget session.

“You yourself mentioned in your first speech that the previous government left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. Didn’t you know the financial position of Tamil Nadu when you made election promises?” Stalin asked.

The former Chief Minister advised Vijay not to divert attention from governance responsibilities by repeatedly blaming the previous administration.

“Don’t deceive the people who voted for you and try to divert the issue,” Stalin said, while adding that governance would eventually teach the new administration the challenges involved in fulfilling public promises.

Vijay Promises ‘Practical’ Governance

The remarks came shortly after Vijay formally assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat following his swearing-in ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath to Vijay and nine ministers earlier in the day.

In his first address as Chief Minister, Vijay promised a “new era” of governance based on secularism, social justice and transparency.

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“I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible,” Vijay said while thanking the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting TVK.

The actor-turned-politician also announced that his government would release a white paper detailing Tamil Nadu’s financial condition between 2021 and 2026.

TVK’s Historic Rise To Power

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam scripted a major political upset in the 2026 Assembly elections by winning 108 seats in its electoral debut and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay’s rise marked the first time since 1967 that a leader outside the DMK-AIADMK political formations became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.