BJP slams Bengal police over 'violence' during party's Nabanna Abhiyan

A day after the BJP's fact-finding committee arrived in Bengal, BJP Bengal in-charge Sunil Bansal and Mangal Pandey visited the houses of BJP leaders and workers injured during the party's Nabanna Abhiyan.

After meeting the injured workers in Amherst Street and Beliaghata, Bansal claimed that the BJP workers had suffered injuries due to the alleged 'atrocity' of state police.

“The police have tortured BJP workers during party’s Nabanna Abhiyan. Several party workers suffered severe injuries due to the atrocities of the police. The fact-finding team that visited the state on Saturday will submit the report on Monday,” said Bansal.

Moreover, Bengal BJP co-observer Asha Lakra claimed that the TMC workers had pelted stones and set a police van ablaze.

“No BJP workers were involved in violence. The TMC workers had pelted stones and set a police van ablaze in the city,” said Asha.

It may be noted that the CID team has been looking for Subhajeet Ghosh, son of BJP councillor Santana Ghosh of the Beltala area of Murshidabad district. According to police, Ghosh was part of those who torched the police van in the city.

Meanwhile, a high-level two-day meeting, starting from Sunday, with BJP central leadership and Bengal leaders took place to chalk out strategies for the coming Panchayat and Lok Sabha Polls.

Speaking about the meeting West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that during the meeting, the party leaders will evaluate and discuss their Nabanna Abhiyan and the party workers arrested during the protest march.

“We have panchayat elections next year and in 2024, we have Lok Sabha elections. We will discuss plans about the elections in the organizational meeting,” mentioned Majumdar.

According to party sources, the BJP has asked the state leaders to start their public connect programme during the upcoming festivities in the state.

The senior leaders have also instructed the party workers to abide by the responsibilities given to them.