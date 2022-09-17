Nabanna Abhiyan rally: BJP’s fact-finding committee alleges ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bengal

Screengrab

Kolkata: The five-member fact-finding committee of BJP on Saturday visited the city to probe the reason for ‘violence’ during the saffron camp’s Nabanna Abhiyan on September 13.

Addressing the media, former UP DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal said that ‘Jungle Raj’ is there in Bengal.

“In Bengal, Jungle Raj and the autocratic rule is going on. The police and the goons are behaving in the same manner. This is highly condemnable,” said Brijlal.

Demanding strict action against the alleged culprits from the state government who had attacked the BJP workers, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathode said that the police were instructed from the upper level to ‘unleash’ violence during the saffron camp’s rally.

“The nephew of Chief Minister is saying that he would have shot, this clearly states that the police had been given instructions from upper level for creating violence,” said Rathode.

Earlier this day, the fact-finding committee visited Medical College to meet the injured party workers and also visited the home of BJP councilor Meena Devi Purohit who had sustained a head injury during the rally.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar slammed the Mamata Banerjee government and said that during TMC rule it is no longer ‘Sonar Bangla’.

“We will give the detailed report to our party national president JP Nadda. During TMC rule it is no longer Sonar Bangla. The ruling party has taken away the beauty of this state. Black money is being recovered from the house of TMC ministers,” said Jakhar.

Slamming the BJP, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that BJP is doing ‘political tourism’.

“The fact-finding team should have visited the injured ACP Debjit Chatterjee. The BJP workers were seen pelting stones and torching a police van during the rally. The team should also visit UP where violence is common. Bengal is a democratic place for which the fact-finding team could visit places where they wanted to go,” said Ghosh.