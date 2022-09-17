West Bengal: Bomb explosion occurs at govt school near Barrackpore, no injuries reported | Twitter

On Saturday, a bomb explosion occurred on the terrace of West Bengal's Titagarh Free High School while classes were on in the North 24 Parganas District. The explosion took place at around 12:15 pm today.

The school is located near Barrackpore industrial area. The police have reached the spot and are investigating whether someone threw the bomb from outside or it was stored on the roof. They have recovered the bomb splinters.

The parents of the students also rushed to the school after learning about the explosion.

TMC MP Arjun Singh also visited the state and termed it an 'unfortunate' incident.

Reportedly, no injuries have been reported so far. The incident of Titagarh has spread intense tension throughout the area.

The Kolkata police are yet to make an official statement.

The incident comes on a day when BJP National President JP Nadda is set to visit the state.

In the wake of continuous violence reported from the state, Nadda has constituted a five-member committee to probe the incident.The committee is set to visit the site where the violence erupted to gather information and submit a report on the incident.

Further details are awaited.