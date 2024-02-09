"BJP-RSS Start Playing Hindu-Muslim Game When Polls Near": Rajasthan Congress Chief

Facebook

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said whenever elections are around, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) put focus on their only agenda, which is to play a 'Hindu-Muslim' game, adding that the public won't be misled by them in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

"CM Yogi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the RSS have only one agenda, to come to power once again by playing the Hindu-Muslim game. Whenever elections are near, they start talking about such issues and divert the attention of the public from the agenda of development. We should talk about the promises they made when they came to power in 2014. The public will no longer be misled by them," Govind Dotasra told ANI on Thursday.

The remarks by the Rajasthan Congress chief came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, said the Hindu society was only asking for the three centres of their faith, 'Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.'

Yogi Adityanath gave hints about Kashi and Mathura

CM Adityanath on Wednesday said in the epic Mahabharata, Lord Krishna asked for five villages, but today the Hindu society is only asking for the three centres of their faith 'Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.' "Ayodhya came to be in the grip of prohibitions and curfews under previous governments. For centuries, Ayodhya was cursed under those who ran the state with evil intentions. It faced a planned ruin. Such a response to a genuine public sentiment was perhaps never seen anywhere else. Ayodhya faced injustice," the CM said.

He added that the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Varanasi are the two other disputed lands that Hindus have been claiming for long.

"Gross injustice was done to Ayodhya. Lord Shri Krishna asked (Duryodhan) for half (of the properties the Kauravas held), but he said, 'if that was difficult, give us only five villages'. He talked about 5 villages. But the Hindu society people subscribing to the majoritarian faith and sentiment here are talking about only three places (Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura). These are the three places that are at the core of our faith," he said.