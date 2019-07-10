BJP received over Rs 900 crore in donations: Report

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>About 93 per cent of the total voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 received by the six national political parties between 2016-17 and 2017-18 came from corporates and business houses, a report says.</p><p>The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got the major chunk -- Rs 915.59 crore from 1,731 corporate donors from the total Rs 1,059 crore these parties received, reveals the report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday. </p><p>The Congress received Rs 55.36 crore from 151 corporate donors while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got Rs 7.74 crore from 23 donors.</p><p>"During FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18, BJP's and Congress' voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from corporate/business houses is 94 per cent and 81 per cent respectively," said the report.</p><p>The Communist Party of India (CPI) got the least corporate donations at 2 per cent. The ADR also highlighted that various sectors of business houses between 2012-13 and 2017-18 donated a total of Rs 1,941.95 crore, or 91.17 per cent of the total contribution from known sources amounting to Rs 2,123 crore. </p><p>"National parties have received the maximum corporate donations of Rs 573.18 crore in FY 2014-15 (when the Lok Sabha elections were held), followed by FY 2016-17 with Rs 563.19 crore and FY 2017-18 with Rs 421.99 crore," read the report. </p><p>"Between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18, donations from corporates to national parties increased by 414 per cent, with a major drop in the percentage of corporate donations in FY 2015-16."</p><p>The donations reduced by 25.07 per cent in 2016-17 and 2017-18, ADR said.</p>