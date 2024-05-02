BJP Nominates Karan Bhushan Singh, Son Of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, To Contest From Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Seat Of UP

Kaiserganj: BJP has made Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh. Karan Bhushan Singh is currently also the President of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. As per an India Today report, Sexual harassment accused politician, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Kaiserganj constituency. Karan Bhushan Singh is likely to file nomination papers on May 3, Friday.

Media reports indicate that Sexual harassment allegations and massive street protests by India's top wrestlers resulted in BJP strongman Brijbhushan Sharan Singh who has been a six-time MP to lose the opportunity to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat

Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India. Kaisarganj presently include 5 Vidhan Sabha segments - Payagpur, Kaisarganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj. Voting in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on on May 20 which is the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.

Since past two Lok Sabha Elections, BJP has been winning from Kaisarganj seat, In 2019 and 2014, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been winning the seat. In 2019, Brijbhushan had defeated BSP's Chandradev Ram Yadav and in 2014, Samajwadi Party's Vinod Kumar was the runner-up. In the backdrop over Brijbhushan Sharan Singh vs Wrestlers due to sexual harrassment allegations, BJP has decided to field his son Karan Bhushan Singh who will face elections for the first time. Counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

Who is Karan Bhushan Singh?

Karan Bhushan Singh is the younger son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Karan Bhushan Singh has a daughter and a son. Karan Bhushan is BBA and LLB. He studied from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. Further he also completed Diploma course in Business Management from abroad.

Recently in February 2024, Karan Bhushan Singh was elected the President of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association.