'BJP-NDA Full Prepared': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle After ECI Announces Lok Sabha Elections Dates

Minutes after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, along with the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to declare that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leading alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are fully prepared to partake in the grand festival of democracy.

What PM said:

"The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," wrote PM Modi on X.

In a series of tweets, Modi reflected on the transformative journey India has embarked upon over the past decade. He emphasised the remarkable progress achieved since his government assumed office, contrasting it with the disillusionment and sense of betrayal prevalent under the governance of UPA.

PM Modi highlighted the significant strides India has made across various sectors, attributing this success to the collective efforts of the nation's 1.4 billion citizens. He underscored India's ascension to the ranks of the world's fifth-largest economy and the substantial reduction in poverty levels, crediting government schemes that have reached every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister asserted that the resounding mandate from the people reflects their desire for continued progress and effective governance. He criticised the opposition for its lack of direction and reliance on divisive tactics, contrasting their approach with the government's focus on development and inclusive policies.

Looking ahead to his third term, PM Modi outlined the agenda for furthering India's growth trajectory. He reiterated his commitment to eradicating poverty and corruption, strengthening social justice initiatives, and positioning India as a global economic powerhouse.

PM Modi expressed confidence in the collective resolve of the nation to chart a course for India's future prosperity and global leadership. He acknowledged the support of various segments of society, particularly the marginalised and youth, in driving his vision of a developed India.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi affirmed his dedication to realising the aspirations of every Indian, urging unity and determination in achieving the shared goal of a prosperous and empowered nation. He emphasised that this is the opportune moment to propel India towards a brighter future, affirming his unwavering commitment to building a developed and self-reliant India.