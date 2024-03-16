Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

The southern state of Andhra Pradesh comprises 25 Lok Sabha seats. Voting in the state will be conducted in phases.

In Andhra Pradesh, the key political parties contesting for Lok Sabha polls are the BJP, Congress, TDP, and YSRCP.

The BJP has formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. However, YSRCP and Congress have not announced any pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Phase-wise dates:

Polling for Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh will be held in 1 phase.

All the 17 contituencies will vote on May 13.

Issue of Notification: April 18

Last Date for filing Nominations: April 24

Scrutiny of Nominations: April 26

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: April 29

Date of Poll: May 13

Counting of Votes: June 04

Date before which the election shall be Completed: June 06

Key Battles

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is contesting from the Secunderabad seat. BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been fielded by party from Karimnagar constituency.

2019 results

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP secured victory in 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, while the remaining 3 were won by TDP.

Seat-sharing

This time, YSRCP is contesting all 25 seats. The NDA partner TDP is contesting in 17 seats, BJP has announced candidates for 6 seats, and Pawan Kalyan's JSP has secured 2 seats.

The Congress party is expected to contest independently, although it may allocate some seats for left parties.

Key Contituencies

Constituencies

1 Araku

2 Srikakulam

3 Vizianagaram

4 Visakhapatnam

5 Anakapalli

6 Kakinada

7 Amalapuram

8 Rajahmundry

9 Narasapuram

10 Eluru

11 Machilipatnam

12 Vijayawada

13 Guntur

14 Narasaraopet

15 Bapatla

16 Ongole

17 Nandyal

18 Kurnool

19 Anantapur

20 Hindupur

21 Kadapa

22 Nellore

23 Tirupati

24 Rajampet

25 Chittoor

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The 7 phases will cover 543 constituencies.