BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri Writes To TMC Minister Panja Asking Her To Open West Bengal-Bangladesh 'Border Haats'

BJP MLA & Economist Ashok Lahiri Writes To TMC Minister For Opening West Bengal-Bangladesh 'Border Haats' | File

West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri on Friday wrote a letter to State Industry Minister Shashi Panja asking her intervention to open West Bengal-Bangladesh 'Border Haats' (markets).

"An MOU has been signed between India and Bangladesh on October 23, 2010 about Border Haats on pilot basis at selected areas to allow traditional system of marketing of the local produce in the local markets. By 2021, there were 10 border haats. Six adjoining Meghalaya and four adjoining Tripura. There is no such haats between West Bengal in India and Bangladesh," read the letter.

West Bengal-Bangladesh haats will strengthen bilateral relations

The letter also stated that such haats will also enhance the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh. In the letter, the BJP MLA had also urged the state minister to request the Government of India to approve opening of such haats.

Talking to the media, Lahiri said, "Opening of such haats will increase ue and will give boost to the economy. I have written letter twice last year and this is the third time I have written the same. The state government should intervene in setting up such haats."

