'BJP Losing In Goa': AAP Alleges Political Revenge After ED Raids On Deepak Singla | ANI

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh & Atishi on May 18, alleged political vendetta after Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were conducted at the residence of Goa AAP leader Deepak Singla and premises linked to party volunteers in the coastal state.

Reacting to the development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Deepak Singla was being targeted not because of corruption, but for “raising his voice against the BJP” and refusing to join the ruling party.

In a post on X, Singh wrote that the BJP was “losing in Goa” and had therefore orchestrated the action against the AAP leader. He further asserted that Singla had “neither been scared nor bowed down” and would continue fighting for “truth, democracy, and the voice of the people.”

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AAP leader Atishi also strongly criticised the ED action, alleging that central agencies were being misused to intimidate opposition parties. In her message, Atishi claimed that with AAP’s popularity “growing in Goa,” the BJP had sent its “loyal foot-soldier, ED” to target the party. According to her, the action was aimed not only at intimidating party workers but also at obtaining organisational data related to the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa.

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Meanwhile, Deepak Singla himself described the ED raid as an attempt to suppress the opposition and silence AAP leaders and workers. In a statement posted on X, Singla claimed the action stemmed from fear over the “continuously growing strength” of the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa and rising public support for the party.

Singla said the raid was not merely directed against him personally, but was intended to send a message to every AAP leader and worker. He maintained that the party would neither “fear nor bow down,” invoking AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and asserting that the struggle for “truth” would continue.

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The Goa AAP leader further accused the BJP of attempting to suppress opposition voices through investigative agencies, while reiterating that the party would continue its political fight despite the action.