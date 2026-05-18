CBI Arrests Another Suspect In Murder Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide Chandranath Rath At Chapar Toll Plaza On Delhi-Dehradun Highway

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another accused in the murder case of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

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The accused, identified as Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar during a late-night operation carried out with the assistance of local police. Earlier, on May 10, the agency had arrested another accused, Raj Singh, from Ayodhya in connection with the same case.

According to officials, Rajkumar Singh’s name surfaced during the CBI investigation into the killing of 42-year-old Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead on May 6, two days after the West Bengal Assembly election results were announced.

Investigators said Rath was travelling in a car when attackers allegedly intercepted the vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire. He sustained three bullet injuries to the chest and abdomen and died on the spot.

Sources said the CBI had received information that Rajkumar Singh was returning from Haridwar with his family. Acting on the input, the agency laid a trap near a toll plaza in the Chhapar police station area of Muzaffarnagar.

As soon as the suspect’s vehicle reached the toll plaza early Monday morning, the CBI team, assisted by local police, detained and arrested him.