Video: Grief Grips Kudi Khera Village As Deepika’s Body Is Brought Home; Husband, Father-in-Law In Judicial Custody

The body of 24-year-old Deepika was brought to her native village, Kudi Khera, amid grief and anger after her death in Greater Noida triggered allegations of dowry harassment and murder.

According to police, Deepika allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the rooftop of her house in the Ecotech-III area on the night of May 17, 2026. Family members claimed she had been subjected to continuous harassment for dowry ever since her marriage and was under severe mental stress.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Relatives said efforts were made to save her after the incident, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Based on a written complaint filed by Deepika’s father, police registered an FIR against her husband, Hritik, and father-in-law, Manoj, under dowry harassment and other relevant sections. Both were later arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s in-laws’ house in Jalpura village remains locked. It was from the upper floor of the same house that she allegedly jumped.

Police had earlier taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination after receiving information about the incident.

However, Deepika’s family has alleged that she was murdered in a planned manner and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. Authorities said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death.