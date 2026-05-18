Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: Days After Twisha’s Death, Another Newlywed Dies After 'Falling' From Rooftop; Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested

Days After Twisha’s Death, Newlywed Dies After 'Falling' From Rooftop; Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested | X

Barely days after the death of Twisha, another alleged dowry death involving a newlywed woman has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh' Noida on May 17.

The incident took place on the night of May 12 in Jalpura village under the Ecotech-3 police station area of Central Noida, where a woman identified as Deepika, who had been married for nearly one-and-a-half years, died after allegedly falling from a rooftop under suspicious circumstances.

According to police, the deceased’s husband and father-in-law have been arrested following a complaint filed by her family members, who have accused the in-laws of dowry harassment, physical assault and murder.

Police Say Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested

Speaking on the matter to ANI, Shailendra Kumar Singh said police received information late at night regarding the death of a woman in Jalpura village.

He stated that preliminary information suggested the woman had died after jumping from a rooftop. However, after the victim’s family submitted a written complaint alleging dowry harassment and foul play, police registered a case under relevant legal sections.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Shailendra Kumar Singh, DCP Central Noida, says, "Last night, information was received in the Ecotech-3 police station stating that a woman in the village of Jalpura who had been married just one and a half years ago, had died after jumping from a… pic.twitter.com/C0pHf0YT5k — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

The officer further said an inquest report was being prepared and the post-mortem examination of the deceased was underway. He confirmed that the woman’s husband and father-in-law had been arrested and that further evidence collection and legal proceedings were in progress.

‘Dowry Harassment Began Days After Wedding,’ Says Father

The victim’s father, Sanjay, alleged that Deepika had been facing harassment for dowry ever since her marriage on December 11, 2024, to Hrithik, son of Manoj from Jalpura village.

Recounting the sequence of events, while speaking to ANI he said he had visited his daughter’s matrimonial home just hours before the incident to speak with the family regarding the alleged harassment.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Sanjay, father of the deceased girl, says, "My daughter, Deepika, was married on December 11, 2024, to Hrithik, the son of Manoj from Jalpura village. However, just a few days after the wedding, they began harassing her over dowry. Just yesterday, I… pic.twitter.com/KmUEozoXoE — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

According to him, nearly half an hour after he returned home, he received a call from Manoj informing him that Deepika had “fallen.”

“I asked whether she had fallen from the stairs or in the bathroom, but they told me she had fallen from the roof and was being taken to Sharda Hospital,” he said.

The grieving father said the family rushed to the hospital only to find Deepika dead. He added that police were informed immediately and demanded strict action against the accused.

Uncle Claims Assault Marks Found On Body

The victim’s uncle, Vishesh Nagar, also raised serious allegations against the in-laws, claiming Deepika’s body bore multiple injury marks.

He said the family initially believed she had suffered an accidental injury after receiving the phone call from the in-laws. However, upon reaching the hospital, they discovered she had died.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Vishesh Nagar, uncle of the deceased girl, says, "We never imagined that all this would happen. Yesterday, my elder brother went to their house. As soon as he returned home—half an hour later—he received a phone call informing him that she had… pic.twitter.com/Um790jdqmJ — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

“There were marks of physical assault all over her body,” he alleged, further claiming there was a deep wound that appeared to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

The uncle alleged that Deepika was beaten before being thrown from the terrace in an attempt to project the death as an accident. He claimed dowry was the motive behind the alleged crime.

Investigation Underway

Police have not officially confirmed the family’s allegations regarding physical assault or murder so far. Authorities said the exact cause of death and nature of injuries would become clearer after the post-mortem report and forensic examination.