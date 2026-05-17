'She Said She Was Being Harassed': Noida Woman Dies Five Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Pressure And Abuse

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida who married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh five months ago, has triggered allegations of mental harassment, domestic violence, and dowry pressure against her husband and in-laws, as reported by NDTV.

Twisha died on the night of May 12 under circumstances now being investigated by police. An FIR has since been registered against her husband and mother-in-law.

The Last Phone Call Before Her Death

According to the NDTV report, Twisha’s family claimed that she spoke to her mother around 10:05 pm on the night of the incident and allegedly described the harassment she had been facing at her matrimonial home.

Her brother, Harshit Sharma said the call ended abruptly after her husband entered the room.

“During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room,” he said as quoted by NDTV.

The family claimed repeated attempts to contact Twisha, her husband, and mother-in-law went unanswered for several minutes.

At around 10:15 pm, Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, reportedly answered the phone. The family requested her to immediately check on Twisha.

Five minutes later, they were informed that she was “not breathing”.

Questions Raised Over Medical Delay

According to NDTV report, Twisha was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Her family has alleged there was a significant delay in taking her for medical treatment despite the hospital being located close to the residence.

“They reportedly reached the hospital only around 11:30 pm,” Major Harshit Sharma alleged.

The family has questioned the sequence of events leading up to her death and demanded a detailed investigation.

Family Alleges Mental Harassment And Forced Abortion

Twisha’s relatives have accused her husband and in-laws of sustained mental harassment, domestic violence, and coercion during the marriage.

According to her brother, Twisha was allegedly pressured into terminating her pregnancy despite wanting to continue with it.

He claimed her character was repeatedly questioned and allegations were made regarding the legitimacy of the child.

“Under sustained mental pressure and family coercion, the pregnancy was medically terminated,” he alleged.

The family further claimed she faced dowry-related harassment and was pressured to transfer shares and investments worth nearly Rs 20 lakh, gifted to her by her father, to her husband and in-laws.

Post-Mortem Report Mentions Injuries

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that Twisha died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature,” indicating she was alive at the time of hanging.

The report also reportedly mentioned multiple antemortem injuries on different parts of her body.

Authorities have preserved viscera, blood samples, nail samples, clothing, and other evidence for forensic examination.

The uterus has also reportedly been preserved for histopathological analysis.

Family Fears Evidence Tampering

Twisha’s family has expressed fears that evidence could be tampered with or the investigation influenced because her mother-in-law is a retired judge and her husband is a practicing lawyer.

They have demanded that the matrimonial house be sealed and a fair, impartial probe be conducted.

Police have registered an FIR against Samarth Singh under charges related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Giribala Singh has also been named as an accused in the case.

The investigation is currently underway.