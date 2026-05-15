Twisha Sharma Death Case: FIR Against Retired Judge, Son On Charges Of Dowry Death And Harassment | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma (31) in the Katara Hills area has intensified with police on Friday registering a FIR against her mother-in-law and retired judge Giri Bala Singh and husband Samarth Singh on charges of dowry death and harassment.

According to police officials, special teams have been formed to trace the suspects who were missing during multiple raids conducted at their residence. Twisha allegedly died by suicide on May 12. Following her death, her family accused the in-laws of harassing her for dowry since her marriage.

Her brother Harshit Sharma, an Indian Army officer, alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical torture. He also claimed that injury marks visible on her hands and ears indicated possible assault before her death.

Despite repeated police action, officials said the suspects could not be located during three separate raids conducted at their residence. Investigators maintained that the probe was underway on the basis of forensic evidence and technical analysis.

Assistant police commissioner Rajneesh Kashyap said that the dowry death case was registered after examining post-mortem findings and recording statements from witnesses and family members.

Family continues protest for justice

Demanding immediate arrests, Twisha s mother, aunt and brother staged protests in the city on Thursday. The family first staged demonstration outside women s police station and later met senior officials at police commissioner s office. The protest continued late into the night outside the Zone-2 DCP office as family members pressed authorities for swift action in the case.