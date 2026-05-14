Children’s Dispute Escalates Into Violent Clash Under Chhola Police Station, Three Injured In Bhopal | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute between children in a park escalated into a violent clash between two families under the Chhola Mandir police station limits. Police have registered a case against around half a dozen people, including women, for allegedly trespassing into a house, assaulting family members and vandalising property.

According to Chhola police station in-charge Saraswati Tiwari, the incident took place on Wednesday night in Paras Dham Colony.

Children from the families of Sanju Mahant and Neeraj reportedly got into an argument while playing in a park. The matter soon escalated and reached the families.

Shortly afterwards, Neeraj allegedly arrived at Sanju’s house along with several family members. The suspects, including Pooja, Ranveer, Bhavna, Ranjit Kaur and others, forcibly entered the house and started assaulting the family members.

They allegedly attacked them with sticks and rods and also vandalised household property. Three people, including Sanju Mahant, sustained injuries in the assault. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.