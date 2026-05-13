'Police Ka Kaam Nafrati Chintu Karte Hain...' Congress MLA Arif Masood’s Son Slams Bajrang Dal After Bhopal Assault Case; Warns Of Bigger Protest-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Son of Congress MLA Arif Masood strongly condenmed Bajrang Dal for allegedly assaulting a Muslim youth after he was caught with a Hindu girl at a hotel in Gautam Nagar.

Referring Bajrang Dal members as 'Nafrati Chintu', Saami Masood said the accused goons took law and order in their hands, instead of entrusting the cops for action.

Masood junior, during media conversation, warned of a 'bigger' agitation against the government if strict action is not taken against those involved.

He alleged that “goons” were being openly supported and said the police and administration should be prepared if such incidents continue.

Referring to the case, he said, “Bajrang Dal aur dusre Hindu groups ek Muslim ladke ko Hindu ladki ke saath pakadte hain aur jo kaam police ka hota hai, woh khud karte hain.”

He also questioned the claim of such groups calling themselves protectors of women. During his speech, he said, “Ye apne aap ko betiyon ka rakshak bolte hain.”

Watch the video below :

He further added that if they truly cared about women’s safety, they would also speak up in other cases of crimes against women. He also mentioned crime data during his speech to support his argument.

He said that “police k lathiyon aur dandon se hum nahi darenge” and said such violence cannot be accepted.

The Controversy

The controversy began on Sunday evening when members linked to Hindu organisations allegedly dragged a couple out of a hotel room in the Gautam Nagar area and assaulted the man, identified as 27-year-old Arif Khan from Jahangirabad. His face was allegedly smeared with black ink and cow dung before he was handed over to the police.

भोपाल में एक मुस्लिम युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई और मारते वक्त उन नपुंसकों द्वारा अल्लाह को अपशब्द बोले जा रहे थे .!



वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पूरे भोपाल के मुस्लिम सड़को पर आ गए , उन पर कार्यवाही कर गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर , गिरफ्तारी के बाद जब वो जेल से रिहा होंगे उस वक्त भी अगर… pic.twitter.com/q9DOz8wq0l — आजाद फिरोज मंसूरी ASP (@Firojkh74200536) May 13, 2026

A video of the incident later went viral, leading to protests by members of the Muslim community outside the Police Commissioner’s Office. Protesters demanded immediate arrests and warned of a bigger movement if action is not taken.

On Sunday, a Muslim youth was beaten in front of the police, but the police did not register an FIR, saying there was no complainant. However, now an FIR has been filed based on a complaint from a Muslim organization.

1/2 https://t.co/p2ZN6w4DlN — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 12, 2026

During police questioning, the woman involved in the case said she had been in a live-in relationship with Arif Khan for nearly five years and that no force or wrongdoing had taken place.