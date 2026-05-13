Love Jihad Assault Video: Muslim Community Protests Outside Police Commissioner Office In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed outside the police commissioner office on Tuesday as a large number of Muslims gathered to protest against the alleged assault on a Muslim youth and objectionable religious remarks made by members of Hindu organisations at a hotel in Govindpura on Sunday over accusations of Love Jihad.

Traffic movement around the police commissioner’s office and police control room was affected due to the heavy crowd and large number of vehicles. A video of the Govindpura incident went viral on social media in which a youth was allegedly assaulted while his face was smeared with black ink and cow dung.

A large crowd gathered at Darul Qaza at Taj-ul-Masajid over the issue. At about 3.30 pm, they accompanied city qazi Sayed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi to police commissioner’s office. A large number of youths also gathered there and demanded strict action in the case.

As police closed the office main gate, protesters raised slogans outside the premises. Protesters also stopped the vehicle of city qazi when he came out after meeting police commissioner Sanjay Kumar. The protest and commotion continued till 5 pm.

While submitting a memorandum to police commissioner Sanjay Kumar, the city qazi said an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons under minor sections despite the available evidence. Sanjay Kumar assured the protesters of action after investigation.

Bigger protest on Friday

Addressing the crowd outside the police commissioner office, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen city president Mohsin Ali Khan alleged that the youth was assaulted and objectionable religious remarks were made in the presence of police personnel. He warned that a major protest would be launched at Iqbal Maidan on Friday if strict action was not taken soon.