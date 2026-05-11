State Notifies Peri-Urban Routes In Bhopal, Indore And Ujjain, 66 Routes Notified For Public Transport Services | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued a notification for 66 peri-urban routes in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain districts. Transporters will now be allowed to operate buses on these routes. For a long time, there had been a demand to improve transport and communication facilities in areas adjoining major cities, where proper public transport services were lacking.

Hundreds of colonies and residential areas have been covered under the notified routes, where bus services will now begin. Public service vehicles on these routes will operate exclusively under stage carriage permits.

In Bhopal, 26 routes have been notified, including Gandhinagar to ISRO, Chirayu Hospital to Bansal College and Sukhisewaniya to Bhojpur.

Similarly, 28 routes have been notified in Indore, including Tejaji Nagar to Pitru Parvat, Chandan Nagar to Dewas Naka and Nipania to Hatod.

In Ujjain, 12 routes have been notified, including Ujjain Darshan, Tapobhumi to Najarpur and Mahakal Square to Abhilasha Colony.