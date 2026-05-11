Three Held By Bajaria Police For Stabbing Passenger In E-Rickshaw, Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bajaria police arrested the main suspect along with two minors in connection with the stabbing of a passenger travelling in an e-rickshaw. Police also seized the knife used in the attack and the e-rickshaw involved in the crime.

According to Bajaria police station incharge Shilpa Kaurav, Suraj Sahu, a resident of Chhattisgarh, is a labourer.

On May 9, he reached Bhopal Railway Station to board a train to his native village. However, after missing the train, he hired a battery-operated e-rickshaw to return to his rented room in Piplani.

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Police said one youth was already seated in the e-rickshaw along with the driver, while another joined during the journey. During the ride, the three allegedly attempted to steal Suraj's wallet. When he resisted, the suspects attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon.

Police examined CCTV footage and identified the e-rickshaw. The main suspect, Hasim Khan, a resident of the Hathaikheda Dam area, was arrested.

Two minors involved in the case were also detained and were later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.