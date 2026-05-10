Bhopal Metro Gets Only Enquiry Calls; No Bookings Under Celebration On Wheels | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recently launched Celebration on Wheels initiative of Bhopal Metro is yet to attract a single booking, with officials receiving only a handful of enquiries so far.

The Bhopal Metro is awaiting bookings under the Celebration on Wheels policy rolled out recently. So far, it has received only four to five queries regarding the booking process, security protocols and other formalities.

Sources in Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that the corporation has so far received one email and four to five calls seeking information about the policy.

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In contrast, Indore Metro has already received its first booking under the initiative, where a birthday celebration was organised.

Metro officials said the Celebration on Wheels initiative has been successful in Uttar Pradesh, Nagpur and some other parts of the country. The policy aims to generate additional revenue for the Metro project, which is struggling to attract adequate passenger footfall.

Officials said people in Bhopal had shown interest in booking Metro coaches for photo shoots, social events and short film shoots. However, none of the enquiries has converted into a booking so far.