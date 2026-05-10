Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Near Barkhedi, Threatens Train Movement; Suspected Short Circuit Triggered Blaze In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at the timber market near Barkhedi Auto Stand on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic in the area.

The blaze erupted in a timber shop around 2 pm and quickly spread because of the highly combustible material stored in the market.

Eyewitnesses said flames rose nearly 20 feet high and thick smoke engulfed the surrounding area. A railway track located behind the timber market remained operational during the incident, with trains passing cautiously as firefighters battled the blaze.

According to locals, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Electric current reportedly spread through a tin shed following a fault in the power line. Electricity department staff reached the spot and disconnected the power supply.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after nearly one-and-a-half hours. Strong winds further intensified the flames, creating difficulties for firefighters.

The shop where the fire broke out was reportedly being shifted as part of the relocation of the timber market for the ongoing Metro Rail project.

Timber market has 108 sawmills

The latest incident comes shortly after another major fire at the same timber market, in which six sawmills were completely gutted. Panic prevailed in the area for nearly one hour during that incident as well, while trains were allowed to pass cautiously along the adjacent railway track.

The timber market has witnessed repeated fire incidents over the years. In 2016, a massive blaze destroyed three sawmills. Similar fire incidents were also reported last year, raising serious concerns over safety arrangements and delays in relocating the market.