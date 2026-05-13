Retd Judge’s 31-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging; Kin Allege Foul Play In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in the Katara Hills area, triggering allegations of mental harassment and suspected foul play by her family. However, police claimed that preliminary investigation indicated suicide.

The deceased, identified as Twisha Sharma, was originally from Noida and had married lawyer Samarth Singh around six months ago. The couple had reportedly met through a matrimonial website. Samarth is the son of retired district judge Giribala Singh.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. Twisha’s mother-in-law found her hanging from a shed on the terrace with a skipping rope. She was taken to AIIMS, where doctors declared her dead.

However, the woman’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of mentally harassing Twisha. Her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, alleged that she had called him shortly before her death and complained of being humiliated and emotionally tortured by her husband over the past several days.

The family claimed that Twisha had decided to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, and had even booked train tickets. They further alleged that despite AIIMS being located barely three kilometres from the house, the in-laws delayed taking her to the hospital by nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Major Harshit also alleged that Twisha was taunted after quitting her job following marriage and was often called "useless". He further claimed that she was under pressure regarding an unplanned pregnancy and was subjected to insensitive remarks by her husband after she underwent an abortion earlier.

The woman’s family also alleged that injury marks were visible on her hands and ears. A forensic team inspected the spot, but no suicide note was recovered.

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Dubey said statements of family members would be recorded and further action would be taken after the postmortem and forensic reports are received. The deceased’s mobile phone was also being examined, he added.

Kin allege

Mental harassment by husband, family

Delay of nearly one-and-a-half hours in taking her to hospital

Taunted as "useless" after quitting job

Pressure regarding unplanned pregnancy

Injury marks on hands and ears

Planned return to Noida, tickets allegedly booked