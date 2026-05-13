 CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared, Bhopal Region Records 79.43% Pass Percentage
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CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared, Bhopal Region Records 79.43% Pass Percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared Class 12 results 2026, with 80,454 students from Madhya Pradesh appearing. The Bhopal region recorded 79.43% pass, below the national average of 85.20%. The overall pass percentage declined by 3.19% from last year. Students can check results on the official website, DigiLocker, and UMANG apps.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
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CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared, Bhopal Region Records 79.43% Pass Percentage | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 Board Exam 2026 results on Wednesday around 1:50 pm.

As many as 80,454 students appeared in the board exams from Madhya Pradesh and 9,399 from capital Bhopal.

This year, the Bhopal region recorded a pass percentage of 79.43%, which was lower than the national average of 85.20%. The region lagged behind by 5.77% and also performed worse than regions like Raipur, Lucknow, and Ranchi.

At the national level, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.20%, which is 3.19% lower than last year’s 88.39%, showing a decline in results.

How to check results

Students can check their results on the official CBSE website using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. To avoid heavy traffic, results are also available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

Link

https://cbseresults.nic.in/

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