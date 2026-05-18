Video: Elderly Couple Beaten Up By Son, Grandsons Over Property Dispute In East Godavari

A shocking case of alleged assault stemming from a property dispute has emerged in Mogalthuru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, where an elderly couple was brutally attacked by their son and grandsons. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage in the local community.

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According to reports, Koppanathi Suryanarayana and his wife Kasturi, residents of Kottota village in Mogalturu mandal, were allegedly harassed by their son, Mutyalaraju, and his two sons over family property for the past several days.

The situation reportedly escalated when Mutyalaraju, along with his sons Radhakrishna and Shekhar, allegedly assaulted the elderly couple without mercy. CCTV footage purportedly shows the accused kicking and attacking the aged parents brutally.

The elderly couple sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Narsapuram.

Reports said the CCTV cameras that recorded the assault were also damaged after the incident.

After learning about the attack, the couple’s daughters, Padmavathi and Lakshmi, approached Adnan Nayeem and lodged a complaint against their brother and nephews. They demanded strict action against the accused for allegedly attacking their parents and causing severe injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to initiate legal action against the three accused soon.