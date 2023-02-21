BJP Legislators walk out of WB Assembly over TMC minister's remarks against Gorkhas, Adivasis

PTI File Photo

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators of West Bengal on Tuesday walked out of the Assembly after Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay denied them an opportunity to bring in a mention about a Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister who had allegedly insulted some section of people.

TMC parliamentary affairs minister had insuled Gorkhas and Adivasis while bringing a motion against the division of Bengal, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga contended.

The statement has sparked an uproar in the Assembly with the opposition taking on the ruling TMC and calling for the minister’s resignation.

BJP seeks Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's resignation

“We wanted to bring a mention about the most senior TMC minister who is the parliamentary affairs minister (Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay) in the House. On Monday, while bringing a motion he said that Adivasis are migrants and Gorkhas are outsiders. He should openly apologize to them or resign,” Tigga asserted.

“On the one hand the TMC speaks of unity in diversity and on the other slams the Adivasis. Adivasis are natives of this country. Does TMC think West Bengal is outside India? The Speaker as always never allows us (BJP) to speak. Thus, we have walked out,” Tigga said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled a few bills in the House. This included a bill seeking to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act 1972 to make it more stringent. The Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 was also tabled in the House.

