BJP leader Nupur Sharma alleges JNUSU President Ghosh preplanned her own attack

Sharma replied to the tweet raising a question on Ghosh’s severe injuries, she has also tagged the official Twitter handles of Delhi Police and Commissioner of Delhi Police. She has asked the police if the video can be verified and investigated to know the truth.

On Sunday night, violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.