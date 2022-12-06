e-Paper Get App
BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata police over 'fish' remark

The actor campaigned in Gujarat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly election on December 1 where he reportedly made the remark.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Paresh Rawal | File photo
Amid the controversy around his 'fish' remark, BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by Kolkata Police in Taltala police station on December 12. As per a Business Today report, CPI(M) leader Md Salim had lodged a police complaint against Paresh Rawal.

The actor campaigned in Gujarat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly election on December 1 where he reportedly said, "Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

Rawal had apologised after being slammed

Several social media users had slammed him for his comments. After a flurry of angry tweets, Paresh Rawal wrote an apology and claimed that he did not target Bengalis, but "illegal Bangladeshis."

"Of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE," he had later tweeted.

