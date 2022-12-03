e-Paper Get App
TMC, CPI (M) slams Paresh Rawal over comment on fish

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CPI (M) on Friday slammed Bollywood actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal for his alleged comment against Bengalis.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Paresh Rawal | File photo
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CPI (M) on Friday slammed Bollywood actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal for his alleged comment against Bengalis.

TMC minister Shashi Panja said that the former parliamentarian’s comments exposed BJP’s politics of violence, hate, and division, yet again.

“Rawal’s comment was distasteful and insensitive. The BJP and the Central government are unable to tackle the issues of rising LPG prices and inflation. This is why they turn it around and criticise Bengalis and their habits of eating fish. It is very unfortunate,” Panja added.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Bengalis are known for eating fish and such a comment on Bengalis cannot be accepted.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, meanwhile, explained how fishes were deeply integral to a Bengal culinary.

“The Ilish maach (Hilsa) and chingri (prawn) are engrained among us, be it a Mohun Bagan or an East Bengal supporter. BJP leaders should not ridicule us for our food choices,” he said.

On the other side the senior CPI (M) leader Md. Salim lodged an FIR against the ace Bollywood actor over his comments.

“Such speech in public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief,” read part of the complaint.

