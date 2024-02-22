 BJP Karnataka Deletes Insta Reel On PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Kripac Objects To Using Her Song Without Permission
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Karnataka Deletes Insta Reel On PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Kripac Objects To Using Her Song Without Permission

BJP Karnataka Deletes Insta Reel On PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Kripac Objects To Using Her Song Without Permission

"I do not approve this song use," Lenka Kripac commented below the Instagram reel made on PM Modi by BJP Karnataka.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Now-Deleted Insta reel | X

Mumbai, February 22: Instagram account of BJP Karnataka shared a reel on Prime Minister Narendra Modi using popular "Everything at Once" song written by Australian songwriter and singer Lenka Kripac. The reel was later deleted after Lenka Kripac raised objection to the use of her song without permission.

"I do not approve this song use," Lenka Kripac commented below the Instagram reel made on PM Modi by BJP Karnataka. A user addressed the singer with a slur and wrote: "This is reel...why would anyone ask for your approval." Lenka replied: "If there is an advertising or political message, you need permission."

Read Also
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann's Tweet On Discussing 'Party Strategy For Upcoming Elections'...
article-image

Screenshot Of Now-Deleted Instagram Reel:

Read Also
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah Shares 'Winning Formula' For BJP-JD(s) Alliance In Karnataka
article-image

After Lenka's comments, BJP Karnataka took down the reel. However, netizens were quick to take video screenshot of the now-deleted reel as well as Lenka's remarks. The screenshot is now going viral on social media platforms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Karnataka Deletes Insta Reel On PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Kripac Objects To Using...

BJP Karnataka Deletes Insta Reel On PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Kripac Objects To Using...

Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho Lashes Out At Navy Over Partial Demolitions In Funnel Zone

Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho Lashes Out At Navy Over Partial Demolitions In Funnel Zone

Who Is Sheikh Shahjahan? TMC Strongman Evading Arrest In Sandeshkhali Sexual Violence Allegations

Who Is Sheikh Shahjahan? TMC Strongman Evading Arrest In Sandeshkhali Sexual Violence Allegations

Mumbai's Kala Ghoda To Become Exclusive Only For Pedestrians; Cobbled Pathways To Add To The Charm...

Mumbai's Kala Ghoda To Become Exclusive Only For Pedestrians; Cobbled Pathways To Add To The Charm...

Viral Video Shows Man Throwing Cash From Moving Luxury SUV In Noida, Traffic Police Imposes Hefty...

Viral Video Shows Man Throwing Cash From Moving Luxury SUV In Noida, Traffic Police Imposes Hefty...