BJP Karnataka Deletes Insta Reel On PM Modi After Australian Singer Lenka Kripac Objects To Using Her Song Without Permission

Mumbai, February 22: Instagram account of BJP Karnataka shared a reel on Prime Minister Narendra Modi using popular "Everything at Once" song written by Australian songwriter and singer Lenka Kripac. The reel was later deleted after Lenka Kripac raised objection to the use of her song without permission.

"I do not approve this song use," Lenka Kripac commented below the Instagram reel made on PM Modi by BJP Karnataka. A user addressed the singer with a slur and wrote: "This is reel...why would anyone ask for your approval." Lenka replied: "If there is an advertising or political message, you need permission."

Screenshot Of Now-Deleted Instagram Reel:

Hello @BJP4Karnataka, Here's a message from @LenkaMusic for using her song without permission. pic.twitter.com/Lu9exgop8s — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 22, 2024

After Lenka's comments, BJP Karnataka took down the reel. However, netizens were quick to take video screenshot of the now-deleted reel as well as Lenka's remarks. The screenshot is now going viral on social media platforms.