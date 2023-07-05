 German Ambassador Meets With JP Nadda; Netizens Ask 'Why Is He Discussing BJP's Election Strategy?'
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, tweeted about his meeting with BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday. However, Ackerman's tweet raised several eyebrows as he mentioned that he discussed 'party strategy' witn Nadda.

"Good meeting with @JPNadda, President of @BJP4India. Engaging talk on upcoming elections and party strategy," Dr Philipp Ackermann wrote in his tweet.

One user, reacting to the tweet, said, "What?? Election Issues are our Internal Matter.."

Another user questioned if this wasn't a 'foreign interference'. "Is this not foreign interference in India's domestic politics and election process. Is BJP taking help of these people to win elections," he wrote.

"Don't discuss . This is our Internal Matter.," wrote a user named Mr Robot.

"He is German Ambassador to India...Why did he discuss on upcoming elections and party strategy? Does he have any authority to discuss on India's upcoming elections?" another user wrote.

