To Understand Achievements Of Modi Govt, Rahul Gandhi Must Study: JP Nadda's Swipe In Chhattisgarh

Addressing a massive rally in Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, on the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, and the ruling Bhupesh Baghel government.

During his speech at the Railway Football ground in Bilaspur, Nadda presented comparative statistics and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government. He also made strong remarks against the top brass leaders of Congress and the Baghel government, alleging that Rahul Gandhi refuses to study the facts.

Nadda pointed out the corruption charges against the Chief Minister's deputy secretary, who has been in jail for over five months without bail, suggesting that something suspicious is going on. He further accused the Congress government of neglecting cow welfare, highlighting corruption in cow sheds and the sale of duplicate liquor in government wine shops. Nadda also mentioned the coal transportation scam and a large-scale paddy scam, emphasizing the need to apprehend the main culprits instead of threatening innocent shopkeepers.

Nadda commended the Modi government's successful management of the global recession and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He highlighted the government's achievements in ensuring the availability of Covid vaccines, exporting them globally, and revitalizing the national economy. Under the Modi regime, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remained at 8.7%, and 4 crore houses were constructed nationwide. In Chhattisgarh, 24 lakh toilets were built for women, and 36 lakh families were covered under the Ayushman Yojana. Additionally, 9.10 crore people were provided tap water connections across India, with 22 lakh families receiving water connections in Chhattisgarh. The Kishan Samman Yojana benefitted 27 lakh farmers.

Still from JP Nadda's rally |

Nadda also highlighted the government's infrastructure development initiatives, including the allocation of Rs 10 lakh crores in the budget and the construction of 54 lakh kilometers of national highways. He mentioned the operation of 23 Vande Bharat trains and the introduction of Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Nadda emphasized that India's progress has garnered global attention, while Rahul Gandhi has failed to acknowledge these achievements and urged him to study the facts.

Furthermore, Nadda criticized the Congress leaders for intentionally overlooking the establishment of an IIT in Bhilai, the operation of passenger trains to Kanker, and the opening of a medical college in Sarguja.

Nadda concluded by urging BJP workers to oust the corrupt Congress government in the upcoming state elections.

CM Baghel Responds to Nadda's Visit

In response to Nadda's visit, Chief Minister Baghel requested that air connectivity from Bilaspur to other cities be reinstated under the UDAAN Scheme to honor BJP State President Arun Sao, whose constituency falls in the area. He also suggested reducing the fare of Vande Bharat Express to make it more affordable for the public and emphasized the need for cheap and accessible LPG cylinders.

Baghel commented on the increased presence of central leaders in the state, stating that BJP ministers and leaders are arriving in the state due to the upcoming elections. He criticized the BJP for failing to deliver on their promises.