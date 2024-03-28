Kejriwal Personally Argues His Case Before Delhi Court, Says 'ED Ka Mission Kewal Aur Kewal Mujhe Fasana Tha'

Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, on the day of him being presented before the the Rouse Avenue Court by the ED, argued his own case and claimed that Hyderabad-based businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy donated electoral bonds worth Rs 55 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also said before the judge that he has proof that the BJP is running a racket. Kejriwal maintained that he was falsely implicated in the case (ED Ka Mission Kewal Aur Kewal Mujhe Fasana Tha).

"Hum ED ki remand oppose nahi kar rahe. Jitne din chaahe wo mujhe custody main rakh le (We are not opposed to the ED remand, the agency can have my custody for as long as they want), Kejriwal said in the court.

Delhi liquor policy case and Sarath Reddy

In June 2023, Sarath Reddy turned approver in the Delhi liquor policy case. As per reports, when Reddy’s case came up for bail in the Delhi High Court, the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose bail. In May 2023, the court granted him bail on medical grounds.

'Political conspiracy': Kejriwal

While speaking in the courtroom in Hindi and arguing for himself, Kejriwal also alleged a "political conspiracy" behind his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate to crush his party. He asserted that no court of law has proven him guilty.

"I was arrested, but no court has proved me guilty. The CBI has filed 31,000 pages of chargesheets and ED filed 25,000 pages. Even if you read them together, the question remains why have I been arrested?" Kejriwal asked the court.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was brought before the Rouse Avenue Court on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand on Thursday. While entering the courtroom Kejriwal told media, "This is a political conspiracy and the people will answer it."

VIDEO | "This is a political conspiracy, the public will give a befitting reply," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) in response to a media query on Delhi L-G VK Saxena's 'government cannot run from jail' remark.



Kejriwal has been brought to Rouse Avenue Court in… pic.twitter.com/q7n2zYuHKb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

The Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and son too reached the Rouse Avenue court to attend the proceedings. Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and several MLAs were also present in the Rouse Avenue Courtroom.

VIDEO | Visuals of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court where the former is being produced in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/6XjsfOAHQz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, the wife of jailed Delhi CM Kejriwal, Sunita said that her husband, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise scam, will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28.

"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she had said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal says, "...Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Water Minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi... The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do… pic.twitter.com/jTdOdHfGqX — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

The probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy in 2022.

In its initial prosecution complaint filed in November 2021, the ED stated that the policy was intentionally designed with loopholes, facilitating the formation of cartels clandestinely to favor AAP leaders.

Additionally, the ED accused AAP leaders of receiving kickbacks from a group of individuals referred to as the "South Group." The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore. This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.